Amleto – Riassunto in inglese (Hamlet Summary)

Here’s a detailed plot summary of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet.

Act 1 – The play begins in the Danish castle of Elsinore. The ghost of King Hamlet, who has recently died, appears to the night watchmen and Prince Hamlet’s friend Horatio. The ghost appears restless, and Horatio decides to inform Prince Hamlet about its appearance. Meanwhile, King Claudius, Hamlet’s uncle, has married Queen Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, quickly after King Hamlet’s death. This makes Hamlet deeply resentful and suspicious.

Act 2 – Hamlet is troubled by the ghost’s revelation that King Claudius is his father’s murderer. He decides to feign madness to investigate the truth and plans to use a play within the play, called The Murder of Gonzago, to catch Claudius’s guilty reaction. Polonius, the chief counselor to Claudius, believes that Hamlet’s madness is the result of his love for Polonius’s daughter, Ophelia, and he uses her to spy on Hamlet.

Act 3 – During the performance of The Murder of Gonzago, Claudius reacts strongly, confirming Hamlet’s suspicions. Hamlet confronts his mother, Queen Gertrude, about her hasty marriage to Claudius and her involvement in his father’s murder. Polonius is accidentally killed by Hamlet while hiding behind a curtain, spying on Hamlet’s conversation with his mother. Ophelia becomes mad due to her father’s death and her relationship with Hamlet.

Act 4 – Hamlet is sent to England by Claudius, who is worried about Hamlet’s erratic behavior. Meanwhile, Laertes, Ophelia’s brother, returns to Elsinore and seeks revenge for his father’s death. Claudius plots with Laertes to kill Hamlet by arranging a fencing match between them with a poisoned blade.

Act 5 – In the final act, Hamlet returns to Denmark after narrowly escaping death in England. He arrives at Ophelia’s funeral, where he and Laertes engage in a scuffle. During the fencing match, both Hamlet and Laertes are wounded by the poisoned blade. Queen Gertrude drinks from a poisoned cup intended for Hamlet and dies. In his dying moments, Hamlet kills Claudius and reveals the truth about his father’s murder.

The play ends with Hamlet’s death, along with many other key characters, leaving Fortinbras, the Prince of Norway, to take control of Denmark. Hamlet is a tragedy known for its complex characters, themes of revenge, madness, and moral ambiguity, as well as its exploration of the human condition and the consequences of inaction.

